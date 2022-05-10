AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.86. The company had a trading volume of 196,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,413. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.47. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $30.33.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $702.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.15 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 6.36%. Research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 32,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 13,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $200,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 88,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,923 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. SkyKnight Capital L.P. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth $197,875,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $53,567,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,225,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,653 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth $45,097,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $23,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

