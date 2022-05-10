Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,571.00% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $241.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 47,784 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADAP. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

