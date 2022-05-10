ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ADCT opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $538.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.85. ADC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 19,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADCT. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.