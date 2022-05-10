Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Price Target Cut to CHF 36 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 41 to CHF 36 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AHEXY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 38 to CHF 35 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a CHF 36 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adecco Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.44.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.84 and a beta of 1.33. Adecco Group has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Adecco Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.