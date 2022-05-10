Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACET shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Adicet Bio stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $12.47. 9,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,486. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The company has a market cap of $498.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.59.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $59,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francesco Galimi sold 7,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $160,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,600 shares of company stock worth $499,160. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 3,037.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 123.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 13,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 45.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

