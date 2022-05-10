adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given New €260.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €290.00 ($305.26) to €260.00 ($273.68) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ADDYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on adidas from €280.00 ($294.74) to €255.00 ($268.42) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on adidas in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on adidas from €359.00 ($377.89) to €348.00 ($366.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.56.

ADDYY opened at $91.65 on Tuesday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $90.25 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.83 and a 200-day moving average of $132.81.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 10.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that adidas will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $894,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 11.1% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 79.7% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

