Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $587.75.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 211,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,821,679,000 after purchasing an additional 304,991 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $376.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $432.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 12-month low of $374.86 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $178.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

