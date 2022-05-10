Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.90. 13,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.22. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $93.93 and a fifty-two week high of $138.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.38 and its 200-day moving average is $119.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,168.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

