Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “

OTCMKTS:ATEYY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.57. 58,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,603. Advantest has a one year low of $64.28 and a one year high of $105.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.16.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

