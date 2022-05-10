AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get AECOM alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 66.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,725,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 6.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,798,000 after buying an additional 36,417 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AECOM by 6.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 319,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,532,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth approximately $853,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM stock opened at $65.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. AECOM has a 52 week low of $58.36 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

AECOM Company Profile (Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.