AECOM (NYSE:ACM) PT Lowered to $81.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

AECOM stock opened at $65.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.16. AECOM has a 1 year low of $58.36 and a 1 year high of $79.97.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 107.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

