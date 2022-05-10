AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.44.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in AECOM by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,725,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AECOM by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,798,000 after purchasing an additional 36,417 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in AECOM by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 319,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

ACM opened at $65.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.16. AECOM has a 1-year low of $58.36 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

