Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AGLE. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of AGLE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.49. 18,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,444. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $73.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.60. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 358.29% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh purchased 75,000 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 34,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $71,640.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 257,328 shares of company stock worth $545,246 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.