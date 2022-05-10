Aemetis (AMTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aemetis to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $278.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. Aemetis has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $23.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

In related news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $668,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 1,396.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 45,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Aemetis by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Aemetis by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and byproducts company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

