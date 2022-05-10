AerCap (AER) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect AerCap to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AER opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.16. AerCap has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.76.

AER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on AerCap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in AerCap by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of AerCap by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

