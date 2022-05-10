Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $39.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.65. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $49.84.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.20 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at $830,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at about $11,103,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne (Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.