AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 49.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AES. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AES in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.69.

Shares of NYSE AES traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.03. 74,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,159,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. AES has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of -74.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). AES had a positive return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in AES by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in AES by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

