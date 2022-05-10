AES (NYSE:AES) PT Lowered to $30.00

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AES. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.94.

Shares of AES stock opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. AES has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.30, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AES will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of AES by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,975,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,700,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of AES by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,815,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,356,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,182,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,241,000 after purchasing an additional 248,558 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AES by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AES by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

