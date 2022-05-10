Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aeva Technologs is building the next-generation of sensing and perception for autonomous vehicles and beyond. Aeva Inc., formerly known as InterPrivate Acquisition Corp., is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AEVA. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of AEVA stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 56,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,692. The firm has a market cap of $621.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $12.47.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 1,145.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aeva Technologies will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 84.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.