Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.88 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.98 billion and the lowest is $4.74 billion. Aflac posted sales of $5.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year sales of $19.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.04 billion to $20.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $19.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.25 billion to $19.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Aflac by 120.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.48. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

