Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agiliti Inc. is an essential service provider to the healthcare industry. It offer medical equipment management and service solutions. Agiliti Inc. is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AGTI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of AGTI stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.03. 6,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,388. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.90. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Agiliti had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $290.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agiliti news, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $277,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $180,354.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,489 shares of company stock worth $2,859,488 in the last three months. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 20.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,899,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,199,000 after buying an additional 484,439 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the fourth quarter worth about $6,681,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the fourth quarter worth about $6,647,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,017,000 after buying an additional 197,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 18.0% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 977,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,607,000 after buying an additional 148,900 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agiliti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

