Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.89-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on AGTI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Agiliti alerts:

AGTI stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $18.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,167. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 94.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $290.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $541,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $277,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,859,488. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Agiliti in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Agiliti in the third quarter valued at about $530,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agiliti (Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.