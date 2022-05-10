agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AGL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of agilon health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.58.

NYSE:AGL opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a PE ratio of -16.34.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $462.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $98,746.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,609.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $67,677.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,389.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,231 shares of company stock worth $4,058,124. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in agilon health by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,865,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123,743 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in agilon health by 26.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,063,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of agilon health by 12.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,404,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,274,000 after purchasing an additional 942,534 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of agilon health by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,331,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,640 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of agilon health by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,831,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,262,000 after purchasing an additional 71,078 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

