Agilysys (AGYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 17th. Analysts expect Agilysys to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AGYS opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $827.67 million, a P/E ratio of -36.01 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.15.
In other Agilysys news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $26,357.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,231 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on AGYS shares. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.
About Agilysys (Get Rating)
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.
