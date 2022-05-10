Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.68.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $76.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,553,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 57,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 424,545 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEM traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.46. The stock had a trading volume of 365,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,205. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day moving average is $54.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.22. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

