Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €4.15 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) received a €4.15 ($4.37) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €3.10 ($3.26) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.20 ($3.37) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($1.89) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($3.79) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.21) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

AF stock traded down €0.09 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €3.86 ($4.06). 3,893,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. The business has a 50-day moving average of €3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of €4.03. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($7.24) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($15.42).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

