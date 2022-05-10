AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Lowered to C$49.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Pi Financial from C$58.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 118.75% from the company’s previous close.

BOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.50.

Shares of BOS stock traded down C$0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$22.40. The company had a trading volume of 100,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,609. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.03. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$21.89 and a one year high of C$47.00. The firm has a market cap of C$604.64 million and a PE ratio of 10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.11.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$313.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AirBoss of America will post 2.9000002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,799,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,050,371.70.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

