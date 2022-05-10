AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Lowered to C$49.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Pi Financial from C$58.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 118.75% from the company’s previous close.
BOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.50.
Shares of BOS stock traded down C$0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$22.40. The company had a trading volume of 100,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,609. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.03. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$21.89 and a one year high of C$47.00. The firm has a market cap of C$604.64 million and a PE ratio of 10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.11.
In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,799,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,050,371.70.
About AirBoss of America (Get Rating)
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
See Also
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.