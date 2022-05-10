Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €178.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) received a €178.00 ($187.37) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 71.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIR. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($146.32) price target on Airbus in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($149.47) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($157.89) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($178.95) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €155.00 ($163.16) target price on Airbus in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €146.92 ($154.66).

AIR stock traded down €3.78 ($3.98) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €103.72 ($109.18). 1,720,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($71.87) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($105.23). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €105.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €109.55.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

