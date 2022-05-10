Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.50 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.88 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered shares of Airgain from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

AIRG stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.20. 54,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. Airgain has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $23.60.

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $45,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James K. Sims purchased 4,612 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $35,051.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Airgain by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

