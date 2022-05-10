AJ Bell’s (AJB) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($3.95) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($4.93) to GBX 300 ($3.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($4.99) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 377 ($4.65).

Get AJ Bell alerts:

Shares of AJB stock opened at GBX 255.16 ($3.15) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 290.84. AJ Bell has a one year low of GBX 242.80 ($2.99) and a one year high of GBX 452.40 ($5.58). The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 7.88.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.