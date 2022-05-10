Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.63.

Akebia Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,098,048. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $76.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.56. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.43% and a negative return on equity of 187.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $53,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 43,757 shares of company stock valued at $94,094 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

