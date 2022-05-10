Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.89% and a negative net margin of 132.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $69.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.56. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $4.33.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $53,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,757 shares of company stock worth $94,094. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 14,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKBA. Piper Sandler cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. HC Wainwright cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akebia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.63.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

