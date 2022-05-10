Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

NASDAQ:AKRO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,690. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $349.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $175,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

