Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

ALRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $57.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,534. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $94.45. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $135,544.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $104,202.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,163.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $776,836 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 9,583.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1,420.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

