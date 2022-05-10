Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALK shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,192,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,318,000 after acquiring an additional 678,268 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,863,000 after acquiring an additional 539,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,310,000 after acquiring an additional 503,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,881,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.98. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $72.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.51) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

