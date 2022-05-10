Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $276.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.35% from the stock’s previous close.

ALB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.10.

ALB opened at $221.64 on Tuesday. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $152.58 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 93.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.22.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

