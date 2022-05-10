Albireo Pharma (ALBO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.02) per share for the quarter.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.70. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 74.80% and a negative net margin of 83.86%. The company had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Albireo Pharma to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.40 million, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.95. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALBO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

In related news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $30,030.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,875.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,872 shares of company stock worth $61,139 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Albireo Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 36.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 675.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.