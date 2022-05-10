Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

In other Alcoa news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,221,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,237,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,788,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the period.

Alcoa stock opened at $54.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.64. Alcoa has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

