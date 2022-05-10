Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.83.

AA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of AA stock opened at $54.21 on Tuesday. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.78 and a 200-day moving average of $65.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.34.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

In other news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Alcoa by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Alcoa by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

