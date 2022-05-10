Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alico, Inc. is an agribusiness company operating in Central and Southwest Florida. The company is involved in various operations and activities including citrus fruit production, cattle ranching, sugarcane and sod production, and forestry. The company also leases land for farming, cattle grazing, recreation, and oil exploration. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Alico in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ALCO stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,005. Alico has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average is $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Alico had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 37.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alico will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alico by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alico by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alico by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 126,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 39,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alico by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in Alico by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

