Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alico had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Shares of Alico stock opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.13. Alico has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $291.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Alico’s payout ratio is currently 36.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALCO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alico by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Alico by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alico by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alico by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alico by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alico in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

