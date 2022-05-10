Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alico had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.
Shares of Alico stock opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.13. Alico has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $291.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.52.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Alico’s payout ratio is currently 36.56%.
ALCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alico in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Alico Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.
