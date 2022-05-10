Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Alight stock opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. Alight has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21.
In other news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $95,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 394,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,451.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 752,305 shares of company stock worth $7,618,465 in the last ninety days. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALIT. Stephens began coverage on Alight in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.
Alight Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
