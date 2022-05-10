Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses as well as liver diseases. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALGS. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aligos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.15.

ALGS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. 37,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,051. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $34.31. The company has a market cap of $49.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.96.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.11). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,263.64% and a negative return on equity of 75.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $334,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 67.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aligos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.