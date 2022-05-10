Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share.
ALIM stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $10.50.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALIM shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alimera Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Alimera Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Alimera Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alimera Sciences (ALIM)
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.