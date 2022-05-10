Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

ALIM stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALIM shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alimera Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Alimera Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.18% of Alimera Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

