Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Shares of Allakos stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 98,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by ($1.65). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Allakos by 177.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Allakos during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

