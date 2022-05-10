Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Shares of ATI stock opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -640.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.50. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $30.74.

Allegheny Technologies ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $834.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.04 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,810,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1,460.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2,264.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,255,000.

About Allegheny Technologies (Get Rating)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.