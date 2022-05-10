Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.50. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 17,520.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 515.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 26,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

