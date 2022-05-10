Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $205-210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.05 million.Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.23 EPS.

NASDAQ ALGM traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.94. 19,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,030. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.18 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.33.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 17,520.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter worth $269,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 515.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 26,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

