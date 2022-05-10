Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$210.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.28 million.Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.22-0.23 EPS.

Shares of ALGM stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.79. 17,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $38.28.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.18 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ALGM shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.33.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 17,520.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter worth $269,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 515.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 26,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems (Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.