Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$210.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.28 million.Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.22-0.23 EPS.
Shares of ALGM stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.79. 17,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $38.28.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.18 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 17,520.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter worth $269,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 515.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 26,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.
About Allegro MicroSystems (Get Rating)
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
