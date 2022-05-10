Alliance Global Partners Cuts Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target to $150.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $240.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Heska from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heska in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $89.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $970.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -817.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.98. Heska has a 12-month low of $86.93 and a 12-month high of $275.94.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.32 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heska will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Heska by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Heska by 1,944.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

